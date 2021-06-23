Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,808,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.