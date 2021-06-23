Michael Julien Michaud Sells 81,185 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60.
TSE:WDO opened at C$11.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.12.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
