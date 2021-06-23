Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics comprises approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

