Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) received a $38.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.