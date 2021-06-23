Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.41). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $980.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $29.09.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after buying an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

