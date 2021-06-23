Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $75.99. The company had a trading volume of 383,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,037,589. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.