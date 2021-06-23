Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $243.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.70. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

