Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13,797 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,797 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

