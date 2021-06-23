Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 76,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.