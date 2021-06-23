Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $207,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,166 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.18.

