Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 82.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $145.99 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $80.72 and a one year high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54.

