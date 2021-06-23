Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $225,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

Shares of NYSE:DFP opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $31.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

