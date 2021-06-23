Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $202,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUK opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Bank of America cut Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

