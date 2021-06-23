MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Position Raised by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $14.66 on Wednesday, hitting $1,519.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4,854.68 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,440.84.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

