Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 157.73 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.41. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

