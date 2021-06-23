MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

