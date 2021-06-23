McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

