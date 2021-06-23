Maxim Group Lowers County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Hold

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $209.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

