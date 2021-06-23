Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 10,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,973,000 after buying an additional 219,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 517,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 519,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

