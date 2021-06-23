Mattern Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after acquiring an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,689,000 after buying an additional 71,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,280,000 after buying an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

