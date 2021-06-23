Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,991 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,969,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 6.41% of Core Laboratories worth $85,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

CLB opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

