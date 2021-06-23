Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,389 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $65,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.12. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

