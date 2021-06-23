Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,687,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,963,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of American International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

