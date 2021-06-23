Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $60.89 Million Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337,837 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.77% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $60,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

PBH opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

