Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,301,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149,245 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.65% of APi Group worth $68,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in APi Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,516,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APG opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.72. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

