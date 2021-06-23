Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,922,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

