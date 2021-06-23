Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 20,183 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

