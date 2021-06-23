Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 800 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. Wedbush raised their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.