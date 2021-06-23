Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 64,700 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 465,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE DXC opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

