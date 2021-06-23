Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on POWI. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.