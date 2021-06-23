Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,896,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BYD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

