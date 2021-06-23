Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,399 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $936.85 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $56.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.