Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $147.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.