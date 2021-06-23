Martingale Asset Management L P Has $930,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 146.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,930,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 191,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

