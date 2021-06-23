MarketPeak Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00019911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.01 or 0.00611404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00078346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00039514 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.