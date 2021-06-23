Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Down 4.3%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.85 and last traded at $43.01. Approximately 29,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,360,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.99.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

