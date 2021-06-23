Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.82. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 8,369 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTX. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 826,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 231,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitex International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

