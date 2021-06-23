Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MANU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

