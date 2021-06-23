Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MANU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
NYSE:MANU opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.61 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.22.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Manchester United by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 167,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
About Manchester United
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
