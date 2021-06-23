Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New $236,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,953,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,529. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.66.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

