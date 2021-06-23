Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New $220,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.22. 43,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,796. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

