Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) Insider George Sakalidis Buys 7,216 Shares

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) insider George Sakalidis acquired 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.46 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$10,557.01 ($7,540.72).

George Sakalidis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, George Sakalidis bought 150,000 shares of Magnetic Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$32,700.00 ($23,357.14).

The company has a current ratio of 63.03, a quick ratio of 62.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Magnetic Resources NL explores mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Mertondale, Christmas Well, Melita, Raeside East, Braiser, Nambi, Kowtah, Hawks Nest, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo, Mt Jumbo East, and Lady Julie gold projects situated in the Mertondale Region, Leonora, as well as in Cardinia, and Malcolm projects.

