Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.59. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 36,048 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Magal Security Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Magal Security Systems alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magal Security Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Magal Security Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 853,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company operates through two segments, Products and Projects.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magal Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magal Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.