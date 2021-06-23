M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 23.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in M/I Homes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 85,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,683,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

