Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

LBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 54,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,392. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

