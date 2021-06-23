Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) shares fell 9.3% on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as low as C$10.06 and last traded at C$10.28. 778,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,345,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.13.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,941,570. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last three months.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

