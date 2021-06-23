Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

Shares of LUN opened at C$10.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.61 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

