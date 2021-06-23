Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,397.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,389,000 after buying an additional 270,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 658,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,027. The company has a market capitalization of $607.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36. Lumber Liquidators has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

