Luc Martin Purchases 5,000 Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Director Luc Martin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,750.

BTB.UN opened at C$4.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.72 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

