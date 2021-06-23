LuaSwap (LUA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116,524.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and $116,524.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00644385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00077406 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00038190 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 211,872,777 coins and its circulating supply is 91,264,286 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

