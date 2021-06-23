LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,248 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

